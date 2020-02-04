Leaders of 38 AU Member States Confirm Attendance

AEN,February 4/2020 Some 38 leaders of member states of the African Union have confirmed attendance at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government.

Preparations are finalized to host the leaders, officials and other guests, Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today.

“A total of 45 leaders and ministers have confirmed their participation to the sessions till yesterday,” Acting Director of Protocol Affairs, Gisila Shawel, said.

Of the total confirmed leaders and ministers, 31 are presidents, 4 prime ministers, and 3 vice presidents as well as 7 foreign ministers, he added.

Prime ministers of Canada, Norway and Palestine will also participate in the session.

High level global officials, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom, will take part in the session, it was learned.

Up until yesterday 8,700 persons were registered online to attend the sessions.

The acting director said full preparations in terms of logistics, accommodation, security and other services are made to receive and host all the participants.

Five star hotels like Sheraton Addis, Hilton, Sky Light, Capital, Hayat, Radisson Blu, and Marriott are ready to accommodate participants.

The 34th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union will begin on February 6 and 9, respectively.