Ethio-Qatar Business Forum Held in Doha

Addis Ababa(ENA) February 4/2020 The Ethio-Qatar bilateral Business, Investment and Trade Forum held in Doha on Monday, which gathers high powered investors from diverse sectors.



The forum was held under the patronage of the Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar in collaboration with Qatari company KON.

According to Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar, investors engaged in the areas of energy, agro-processing, hotels and manufacturing were attended the forum.

The forum aims at enhancing business and investment cooperation between the two countries beyond to attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) into Ethiopia.

Qatar Chamber of Commerce expressed its readiness to co-operate with Ethiopia and to support business relations, deepen the communication between the business communities in both countries, and finding partnerships to promote trade exchange.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Qatar, Samia Zakaria said on the forum the diplomatic relations and cooperation between Ethiopia and Qatar has reached momentum.

The ambassador stated that Ethiopia is among the top five investment destination countries in Africa.

Ethiopia is undertaking various economic reforms and infrastructural developments in a move to facilitate conducive conditions for investors, she said.

She encouraged Qatari businessmen to explore investment opportunities in the country’s agriculture, manufacturing, services, pharmaceuticals, and building materials sectors.

Reports indicate that more than 22,000 Ethiopians reside in the State of Qatar.