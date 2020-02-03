UN Committed to Enhance Support to Ethiopia: Resident, Humanitarian Coordinator

ENA,February 3/2020 President Sahlework Zewdie held talks today with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Catherine Sozi about ways of strengthening cooperation.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Catherine Sozi said the United Nations is committed to enhance its overall support to Ethiopia.

As the country is a founding member of the UN in 1945, the United Nations is fully behind the development and reform agenda of the country by ensuring that nobody is left behind, she added.

Sozi stated that UN will support the people and institutions of the country to ensure equality and move on to Agenda 2030 to meet the Sustainable Development Goals.

Commending the overall support of UN to Ethiopia, President Sahlework said on her part Ethiopia will continue working in cooperation with UN agencies and contribute its share to the realization of UN Reform Program.

The UN in Ethiopia covers both development and humanitarian assistance to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals and national development priorities, it was learned