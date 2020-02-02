China Closely Working with Ethiopia to Prevent Coronavirus

Addis Ababa, February 2/2020 (ENA) China is closely working with the government of Ethiopia to prevent the entry of Coronavirus to Ethiopia, according to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Addis Ababa.



In a press release sent to ENA, The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia has urged Chinese nationals coming to and residing in Ethiopia to fully comply with the screening procedures.

The embassy also urged for Chinese national in Ethiopia to take strict prevention actions such as self-isolation measures when necessary.

Since the onset of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Chinese government has taken the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures with a strong sense of responsibility for people’s health.

China will continue to work with the World health Organization (WHO) and other countries to safeguard regional and global public health security, the press release stated.

Though Ethiopia still has no coronavirus positive case, the country intensifies its preventative measures at Bole International Airport for thermal screening, preliminary surveillance, and testing of arrivals from China and its neighboring countries.

Reports show that the death toll from a new coronavirus outbreak has jumped to more than 300 and thousands more were confirmed infected, bringing the total to 14,380 people.