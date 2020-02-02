PM Justin Trudeau to Visit Ethiopia

Addis Abeba February ( ENA) 2/2020 According to Ethiopian Embassy in Ottawa, Premier Justin Trudeau set to visit Ethiopia from February 8 to 10, 2020.

During his stay in Addis Ababa, he will meet President Sahlework Zewdie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and expected to discuss on wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

Economic opportunity and prosperity, climate change, democracy, gender equality, ways of deepening relations in the region and advancing new partnerships are among the planned discussion issues.

The visit is expected to promote trade and investment opportunities between Ethiopia and Canada.

Trudeau also expected to meet with leaders attending the 33rd African Union Summit and participate in side events focused on deepening relationships with African countries.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, will also visit Senegal and Germany.