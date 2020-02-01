Sweden Enhancing Development Cooperation with Ethiopia: Ambassador Pettersson

ENA,February 1/2020 The Government of Sweden is enhancing development cooperation with Ethiopia in various spheres, Ambassador Torbjorn Pettersson said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Pettersson said Sweden has wide ranging development cooperation in mainly climate change, democratic governance and private sector development areas.

“In the past couple of years, we have increased joint works in many areas. We also work together on the global scene, diplomacy, climate change, peace and reconciliation, and refugees. These are very important areas for joint cooperation,” he added.

According to the ambassador, Swedish companies are increasingly interested in investing and trading with Ethiopia. He cited the companies H&M and Ericsson, which is assisting Ethio Telecom in building network.

There are many giant companies already active in Ethiopia, Pettersson said, adding that the two countries are exchanging visits to further promote investment in the future.

“I think the development cooperation will continue to increase. Right now, we have been implementing what my government has already decided. I think the economic reform is especially successful; and you would see a lot more Swedish companies interested in both buying and selling from Ethiopia as well as investing in the country,” Ambassador Pettersson stated.

The Swedish government is exploring other areas of cooperation in health, energy and road safety to partly support the Ethiopian government in enabling more roads and increasing road safety.

Commending the current reform underway in the country, the ambassador said “we are extremely encouraged by the development we see.”

He added that his government is encouraged by the increased representation of women in the Ethiopian government, whereby it is providing competence development and training for ministers in the Ethiopian cabinet to strengthen ties and to make that change beneficial to women all over the political system.

Ambassador Pettersson further pointed out: “We think the change is strengthening democratic governance, release of prisoners, and the lifting of opposition political parties to participate in the political landscape. These are very positive and the Sweden government has reacted in many ways to congratulate and support the reforms.”

He believes that the media play crucial role, and it is important to support them in building quality media. Unfortunately, some media are not making positive contributions to support the process, the ambassador pointed out.

Yet, he expressed his hope that the media would disseminate correct information and avoid party politics.