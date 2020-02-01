Ethiopian Flying to 5 Chinese Cities, Following Safety Guidelines Strictly

Addis Ababa, February 1/2020( ENA) Ethiopian Airlines has continued flying to five Chinese cities by strictly following the safety test guidelines recommended by WHO, CDC and IATA to test Novel Corona Virus at Bole International Airport, officials said.



In a joint press briefing the Ethiopian Airlines and Ministry of Health held yesterday, it was revealed that the airline, like most airlines, flies to Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Chengdu following the safety test guidelines recommended by WHO, CDC and IATA.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam stated that over 70 percent airlines have continued flights to China. Some airlines have, however, terminated flight mainly due to the usual Chinese New Year slack season and travels slowing down due to fear over the new coronavirus.

The CEO pointed out, “WHO declared coronavirus a global public health emergency concern; but it did not restrict flights and travels. It has provided us with safety and testing guidelines that we are practicing in cooperation with Ministry of Health.”

The airlines working together with all relevant Chinese and Ethiopian authorities to protect its passengers and flight crew from coronavirus infection in full compliance with IATA, WHO, CDC guidelines, he stressed.

According to Tewolde, China is one of the strongest destinations for Ethiopian Airlines. It has connected China with the entire continent for about half a century, and the strong cooperation with the Chinese government and commitment to serve the Chinese people will cautiously continue even in this difficult time.

Health State Minister, Liya Taddese said on her part the ministry is enhancing preparedness, in cooperation with WHO and the airlines, at the airport and other places to prevent coronavirus from entering Ethiopia.

Each passenger, with much focus on Chinese nationals, is passing through a preliminary test recommended by WHO at the airport.



Liya stated that the ministry is trying to acquire coronavirus testing laboratory by dealing with WHO.

It is to be recalled that Ministry of Health had sent medical samples of four Ethiopian coronavirus suspects who arrived from China last week to South Africa for testing. All four are confirmed negative.