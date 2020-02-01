PM Abiy Visiting Progress of Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Addis Ababa, February 1/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is visiting the progress of the construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



The premier arrived early this morning to inspect the dam which is progressing well.

Upon arrival at Guba, the site of the construction, Prime Minister Abiy was welcomed by GERD Project Manager Kifle Horo and Salini Construction Project coordinators.

The negotiations on the filling and operation of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) by Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan in Washington D.C concluded yesterday.