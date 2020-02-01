Tourism Packages, Other Promotions Prepared for African Union Sessions Participants

ENA, February 1/2020 Tourism Ethiopia announced that it has prepared tourism package and other promotions for participants of the upcoming AU sessions to be held in Addis Ababa.

The 34th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take place from February 6 to 7 and from February 9 to 10, 2020, respectively.

Tourism Ethiopia Marketing Operation Senior Officer, Desalegn Abebaw told ENA that a steering committee led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is established to promote tourism destinations in the capital city for the participants of the summit.

He said the committee has prepared tourism package that comprises a list of best places to be visited, and welcoming ceremonies for the participants will start from Bole Airport upon arrival.

Lack of coordination among stakeholders such as hotels, transporters, tour operators and Tourism Ethiopia has long been an obstacle in promoting conference tourism during conferences that take place in the capital. This time, however, all actors are working closely to make the services easily available to the guests.

“We believe that the summit will play a great role in increasing our benefits from conference tourism. Accordingly, we have identified Unity Park and Entoto Mountain as special places to be visited during the summit,” the senior officer said.

Desalegn said more than 10,000 people are expected to visit the capital city during the summit days, and this will be the best opportunity to promote the image of the city and the country.

Moreover, promotion programs have been prepared for media persons who come to cover the events. They will be invited to visit Addis Ababa and the surrounding areas, he added.

Tourism Ethiopia revealed that it has prepared a five-year strategy, jointly with the World Bank, to improve conference tourism.