Negotiators Reach General Understanding on GERD Rules, Guidelines Mitigation Measures

ENA, February 1/2020 Foreign Affairs and Water Affairs Ministers of Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan have reportedly reached a general understanding on the rules and guidelines concerning mitigation measures during drought, prolonged drought, and prolonged periods of dry years.

The negotiations held in Washington D.C on the filling and operation of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) concluded yesterday, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The outstanding issues will be resolved at subsequent negotiations and detailed rules and guidelines on filling and operation will be prepared.

The scope of the negotiations is limited to the filling and operation of the GERD; and the Government of Ethiopia is committed to maintain the rights of the Ethiopian people to use the waters of the Nile for the benefit of current and future generations, it underscored.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, financed by the people of Ethiopia, is a demonstration of self-reliance and cooperation.

The Government and people of Ethiopia are determined to complete and operationalize construction of the GERD, the release said, adding that the Government will provide further information on the matter.

The Foreign Affairs and Water Affairs Ministers of the three countries and their delegations consisting of legal and water technical experts took part in the negotiations.

The US Department of Treasury and the World Bank also participated as observers.