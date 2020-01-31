Civil Aviation Authority Registers Highest Performance in Africa

Addis Abeba ENA January 31/20202 Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) disclosed today that it has scored the highest performance in the international audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization.



Briefing journalists, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority Air Navigation Deputy Director-General, Shimeles Kibreab said the highest scored performance of ECAA is the first ever in its history and the highest in Africa during the just ended fiscal year.

It reportedly attained 91.8 score in 2019, a big jump from 73.2 in the previous year in the preliminary result performance evaluation by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Coordinated Validation Mission.

The authority got the preliminary result after rigorous analysis of the overall safety oversight activities and operation of the authority for seven consecutive days, Shimeles pointed out.

According to the deputy director-general, the score will help the authority to maintain, improve and enhance its excellence in the aviation operation, copping up with the swiftly changing global aviation technology.

Limitation in enacting law, all type aircraft recurrence training and air operator surveillance are some of the gaps of the authority identified by the international audit, he revealed.

The world average safety audit result in the year 2019 is 67.7, it was learned.

ECAA claims to have undertaken significant activities to promote and maintain an efficient and economical civil air transport and general aviation service system since its establishment in 1944.

The regulatory agent monitors, evaluates and supervises the functions of its main stakeholders, namely Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian Airports Enterprise as well as other air operators.