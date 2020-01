Addis Abeba ENA January 31/20202 The trilateral discussion about the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which has been underway in Washington DC, since January 28 has entered the fourth day.



Ethiopia’s Ambassador to USA, Fitsum Arega said the discussion between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt has not issued a joint communiqué due to the extension of the discussion.

Ambassador Fitsum stressed that Ethiopia will not reach any agreement that denies its water right use.