Some 254-MW Generating Hydro power Project to be Inaugurated

Addis Abeba ENA January 31/20202 The Genale Dawa III Hydropower Project, which has a capacity to generate 254 MW, will be inaugurated early next week, according to Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP).



In a press conference he gave today, EEP Communication Director Moges Mekonnen said the project, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, has three turbines with a capacity to generate 254 MW.

The hydropower dam is built with 60 percent of the total 451 million USD cost obtained through loan from Exim Bank of China and the remaining amount from the Government of Ethiopia.

The project would play crucial role to benefit the surrounding inhabitants in fishery development, in addition to increasing the electric generating capacity of the country, the director pointed out.

He added that all electro mechanical and civil works are already tested and ready to generate power.

The construction of a spillway, powerhouse, a 12.4 km tunnel, main dam, water release tunnel are among the other works finalized.

The Genale Dawa III dam will regulate river flows downstream to the Genale-Dewa V project, and the Genale-Dawa VI, ensuring that the river will become a reliable power source.

Launched in 2010, the 110 meter high and 426 meter long dam has the capacity to hold 2.57 billion cubic water located in southeast of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has the potential to generate up to 45,000 MW of hydroelectric power, it was learned.