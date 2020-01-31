PM Abiy, Senior Gov’t Officials Meet with Kidnapped University Students Families

Addis Ababa, January 31/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior government officials on Thursday held discussions with families of abducted university students.



It was disclosed that the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonen, the Minister of Peace Muferiat Kamil and other Federal and Regional officials as well.

The students, who were believed to have been kidnapped last December, were studying at Dembi Dolo University in Oromia Regional State, which is some 625 kilometers South West of Addis Ababa.

The abduction has stoked resentment with massive street protests in recent days demanding the release of the students.

The government has formed a special task force led by Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonen in the move to investigate the abductions and free the kidnappings students.

During the discussion, the parents briefed to the task force about the telephone conversation they had with their brood (kidnapped students).

Speaking to Ethiopian News Agency on this discussion, Secretariat of the Office of the Prime Minister, Negussu Tilahun said Premier Abiy has discussed with the parents on the situation of the kidnapped students.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke, who is also head of the taskforce, has elucidated the situation and rescue efforts being undertaken by the government of Ethiopia.

He stated that “the government has been following the situation closely and working carefully for the safety of the students.”

The families on their part have expressed the industrious rescue efforts that the government of Ethiopia is undertaking to set free the kidnapped students. However, no group has claimed so far responsibility for the kidnapping.