Ethiopians Continues to Operate Flights to China

ENA, January 31/2020 Ethiopian Airlines reaffirmed that flights to China have not suspended and will continue to operate its regular flights.

According to a statement issued by the Airlines late on Thursday that all flights to China have not suspended though an outbreak of Coronavirus claimed at least 213 lives.

“We are operating our regular flights to all of our five gateways in China, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hong Kong with the usual supply and demand adjustment that we always make during the Chinese New Year Holidays,” read the statement.

The announcement comes following other airlines reportedly cut flights to China once a fall in demand.

The statement added that the airlines is working together with all relevant Chinese and Ethiopian authorities to protect its passengers and flight crew from infection in full compliance with IATA,WHO,CDC guidelines.

It also said China is one of the strongest and oldest market destinations for Ethiopian airlines and reassured its full commitment to stand with the government and people of China at all times.

The airlines also have been connecting China with entire continent for almost half a century and it’s the growth strategic market of the airlines, the statement indicated.