WHO Declares Global Emergency over New Coronavirus

Addis Abeba( ENA) January 31/2020 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency concern.



In his statement, Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom said “The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries.”

“Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, and which are ill-prepared to deal with it,” he noted.

The decision will probably make new resources available to health officials around the world who are battling a virus that has sickened more than 9,770 people on four continents and claimed at least 213 lives.

There are now 98 cases in 18 countries outside of China, the organization said, including cases of human-to-human transmission in four countries: Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States, according to Director General.

“So far we have not seen any deaths outside China for which we must all great full. Although, these numbers relatively small compared with the numbers of cases in China we must all act together now to limit further spread,” he added.

The virus first appeared in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on December 31.

As the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global emergency, Ethiopia has intensified its surveillance and testing facilities to prevent the entry and spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health, no case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ethiopia so far.