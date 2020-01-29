Scholars Urged to Contribute to Producing Responsible Generation

ENA January 29/2020 Ethiopian scholars should play their role in producing a responsible generation that cherishes the country’s rich culture and history, according to ministries of Culture and Tourism, Science and Higher Education.

Addressing a one-day workshop on the roles of educational institutions for nation building today, Workneh Aklilu, Advisor to the Minister of Culture and Tourism said schools have to play the major role in producing a very knowledgeable generation with the culture and history of the country.

Patriotism, creativity, hard work, accountability, and transparency are among the qualities that emanate from family, society and schools, respectively.

Professor Yalew Endawok, Advisor at Ministry of Science and Higher Education said on his part that teachers and lecturers have to first acquire sufficient knowledge about the country’s history and culture of coexistence.

According to him, reviewing the current education system by taking into consideration the objective reality of the country instead of copying from other countries will help to reform the system.

Enhancing the capacity of teachers should also be taken as priority in order to have a generation with clear grasp of the reality in the community and country along with a global perspective, he added.

Ethiopia has recently embarked on education reform program known as Ethiopian Education Development Roadmap.

Ministry of Education has recently declared that the entire roadmap will be implemented over a period of five years.