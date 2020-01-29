Ethiopia Working to Attract more Chinese Tourists, Says Minister

ENA,January 29/2020 In light of the growing number of Chinese overseas tourists, Ethiopia plans to attract more tourists from the country, Culture and Tourism Minister Hirut disclosed.



In an exclusive interview with Ethiopian News Agency, Culture and Tourism Minister Hirut Kassaw said Ethiopia has been taking various measures to become the best destination for Chinese tourists.

The ministry has formulated a new approach that helps to invest on hospitality sector that caters to the needs of Chinese tourists.

It plans to launch promotional campaigns about Ethiopia’s diverse destinations in China.

The world’s most populace country has transformed itself from travel minnow to the world’s most powerful outbound market, leapfrogging the U.S in less than two decades.

According to UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Chinese tourists spent 277.3 billion US dollars overseas in 2018, up from around 10 billion USD in the year 2000.

Culture and Tourism Minister Hirut stated that Ethiopia has not benefited from this Chinese powerful outbound market, “even if our country has untapped tourism potential that attracts lots of Chinese tourists.”

She noted that the two countries have been enjoying a comprehensive bilateral relationship and Ethiopia is a top investment destination for Chinese companies. “This has to be developed into tourism business,” Hirut added.

“As China has brought huge positive impact in Ethiopia’s development during the last decade, opportunities have grown to exploit the tourism business. However, we have failed to exploit this prospect in the tourism sector,” the minister pointed out.

According to a study conducted by the ministry, Chinese tourists face difficulties during their stay outside their country in many ways, including foods that meet their taste and inability to speak the Chinese-language.

Based on the findings of the study, Ethiopia plans to open a number of Chinese restaurants in different cities, the minister revealed.

She explained, “What we have observed is the interest of Chinese tourists to eat their own food wherever they travel. They have repeatedly commented that we prepare Chinese foods. In this regard, we are working closely with different hotels and planning to improve accommodation services for the tourists from China.”

The ministry will train chefs and prepare kitchens that prepare Chinese foods, mainly with favorite Chinese rice, it was learned.

She also called on Ethiopian and Chinese businesspersons to enter into joint ventures in the hospitality sector.

Sources reveal that 200 million Chinese outbounding tourists are expected to travel in 2020.