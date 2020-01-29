Addis Hospitality Sector Ready to Host AU Summit Partakers

Addis Ababa January 29/2020 Hospitality sectors of the African capital, Addis Ababa, has finalized and expressed readiness to welcome participants of the 33rd African Union Summit.

The 33rd AU Summit kicked off with the 39th Session of the Permanent Representatives Committee on January 21, 2020 under the theme “Silencing the guns: creating conducive conditions for Africa’s development”.

Elilly International, Radisson Blu and Intercontinental Hotels told ENA that preparations have been finalized to make their African brothers feel at home as ever.

Elilly International Hotel Deputy CEO, Dirriba Waqjira said Luxurious accommodations, cuisine and collaborative works with pertinent stewardship to keep the guests safe are among the finalized preparations.

Moreover, participants of the summit will be provided with opportunity of visiting some of the centuries old tourist treasures of the country, which in turn will have significant contribution in boosting the tourism sector as well as national image building.

“AU Summit is the largest continental meeting as it is convenes African Heads of States and Governments to discuss on various continental issues thereby seeks diligence…..we have prioritized in safeguarding the security starting from their arrival in the airport and improved our various services,” Dirriba said.

Radisson Blu Hotel Marketing and Communication Director, Bitse Tesfaye said that every department of the hotel has accomplished the required preparation based on its eight year experience to make the summit successful.

He added that Radisson Blu employees work to ascertain its motto “making every moment matters”.

“We are ready and waiting to welcome our guests as we represent our country, particularly we have taken care of security of the participants of the summit through having additional security cameras and professionals. This will make the participants feel secured until the day of their return,” he pointed out.

Intercontinental Hotel CEO, Wegene Mathewos on his part anticipates that the 33rd AU Summit will not only bring some good things to Ethiopia but also to the entire continent.

Thus, he stated “we do not view the event for the purpose of image building of the hospitality sector rather national image building.”

“We have started our preparations ahead and accomplished; emphasis has been given to ensure the security of the participants in collaboration with the Woreda and Sub-city police forces,” he elaborated.

The 34th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will take place from February 6 to 7 while 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union will be held from February 9 to 10, 2020.

As the hospitality business in Ethiopia is booming, several major international hotel brands have a representation in the country, which in turn helps to get world class and traditional hospitalities for visitors.