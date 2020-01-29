Uruguay Keen to Scale up Relations with Ethiopia

Addis ababa ENA, January 29/2020 Uruguay expressed its keenness to scale up bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia, especially in agricultural investment.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene, on Tuesday received credential of incoming Uruguayan Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nestor Rosa in Addis Ababa.

On the occasion, the two sides have shared view on strengthening ties on bilateral and international issues.

State Minister Hirut expressed her expectation that the ambassador would encourage Uruguayan investors to invest into the expanding trade and economic opportunities in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Nestor Rosa said on his part that Ethiopia and Uruguay can work together on agricultural investment, training and exchange in sports and athletics.

Citing his country’s experience in exporting livestock and rice products to the Middle East, the Ambassador suggested his country’s interest to work together with Ethiopia in the sector.

Ethiopia and Uruguay have worked as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.