Nation’s Largest Aviation Depot Inaugurated

Addis Ababa January 28/2020( ENA) TAF aviation depot, the largest aviation depot facility in Ethiopia, was inaugurated today.



TAF Ethiopia modern and semi automatic Jet-A1 fuel storage and filling facility is built at Bole International Airport, in Addis Ababa.

The depot is constructed with 450 million birr capital based on international standards and specifications set by IATA, it was learned.

Addressing the ceremony, Trade and Industry State Minister Teka Gebreyesus said the facility will create extra capacity for the industry.

Citing the significance of such facilities, he said the ministry is committed to support all engaging in the industry to meet the country’s ambitions in the sector.

TAF Oil Ethiopia President, Tinsae Aklilu said it took over two years to complete the largest aviation depot facility in Ethiopia.

“We are ready to provide quality service both for Ethiopian Airlines and for international airlines which pass via Bole International Airport,” the president stated.

The facility has 6,000 liter fuel storage capacity that makes it the largest holding capacity in the industry. It operates 24/7 working hours.