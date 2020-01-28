PM Abiy Wraps-up Visit to Eritrea

January 28/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed concluded his two-day working visit that involved meetings on enhancement of Ethio-Eritrea bilateral ties as well as Tripartite Summit between Ethiopia, Eritrea Somalia on Joint Action Plan.

During discussions held between the leaders of the three countries, they reaffirmed their commitment to the Tripartite Agreement signed in September 2018.

Further to reviewing implementation status of the agreements, they also adopted a plan of action for 2020 and beyond, focused on addressing common threats of terrorism, arms and human trafficking as well as drugs smuggling.

The three leaders also committed to enhance joint socio-economic development by harnessing existing human and natural resources.

Moreover, a joint communiqué from the leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia after a meeting in Asmara said the countries will adopt a Joint Plan of Action with two main objectives; consolidating peace, stability, and security as well as promoting economic and social development.

Ties between Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea have continued to progress since PM Abiy assumed office of the in March 2018.