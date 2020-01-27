Leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia Hold Tripartite Summit

January 27/2020 The leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Somalia held the third round of their tripartite summit in Asmara, Eritrea, today.



According to Office of the Prime Minister, the leaders who discussed bilateral and regional developments reaffirmed their commitment to the tripartite agreement signed in September 2018 in Asmara.

This round of the tripartite meeting is a follow up of the meetings held in Asmara and Bahir Dar in September and November 2018, respectively.

Further to reviewing the implementation status of the agreement in this present meeting, the leaders adopted a plan of action for 2020 and beyond, focused on addressing common threats of terrorism, arms and human trafficking as well as drugs smuggling.

The leaders committed to enhance joint socio-economic development by harnessing existing human and natural resources.

The relations among Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia have been showing progress since the agreement, it was pointed out.

The visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Asmara is the first after he won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.