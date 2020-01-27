Workshop on Safety for Journalists Underway

January 27/2020 A three-day workshop on safety of journalists which brought together 20 journalists from East Africa opened here today.



The chief trainer and Vice President of International Association of Women in Radio and Television, Abeer Saady told ENA that the safety of journalist is very important in today’s world where conflicts abound.

According to her, the protection of journalists is not only the responsibility of the government, but journalists need to also avoid danger zones as much as possible.

“Journalists are the one who go to the danger, so at least they have to be granted protection during their stay at the place of danger,” she added.

The training is expected to bring the best experiences of countries on the safety of journalists.

Some 20 journalists from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and South Sudan are taking part in the workshop organized by Addis Ababa University, in Collaboration with NLA University College in Norway, and Oslo Metropolitan University.

According to Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 25 journalists were killed in 2019; but UNESCO indicated that at least 1 journalist is killed in five days on average.

UNESCO stated that attacks on media professionals are often perpetrated in non-conflict situations by organized crime groups, militia, security personnel, and even local police, making local journalists among the most vulnerable.