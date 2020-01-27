FM Gedu Arrives in Washington D.C. for GERD Discussions

Ena January 27/2020 The Ethiopian delegation led by Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew, has arrived in the United States to discuss with his Egyptian and Sudanese counterpart about the filling and water release of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister, Sileshi Bekele and other experts are part of the delegation, according to Foreign Affairs Spokesperson.

The delegation is expected to discuss about the pending issues on GERD and to establish a legal framework on January 28 and 29, 2020 in Washington D.C, whereby U.S. Treasury Department and the World Bank will attend as observers.

It is to be recalled that the recent trilateral technical meeting held between water ministers of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the filling and operation of the GERD wrapped-up without deal due to Egypt’s ‘Negative Gesture’.

The three countries during their last tripartite meeting in Washington D.C have agreed to continue discussions on the pending technical issues and convene on January 28, 2020.

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan in their meeting in Washington D.C. are expected to discuss on technical and legal issue, it was learned.