PM Abiy, Somalian President Mohammed Abdullahi in Asmara for Tripartite Meeting

Ena January 27/2020 Prime Minister ABiy Ahmed, Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki and Somalian President, Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo to hold tripartite meeting in Asmara.



Prime Minister Abiy arrived in Asmara last evening to take part at Heads of States tripartite meeting with Eritrean and Somalia presidents.

Ethiopian Defense Minister, Lema Megersa traveled with Premier Abiy to Asmara.

Upon arrival in Asmara International Airport, Abiy was received a cordial welcome by President Isaias Afeworki and other Eritrean Senior government officials including Foreign Minister Osman Saleh.

During his stay in Asmara, Abiy expected to discuss with President Isaias for further enhancement of bilateral ties and joint partnership schemes between the two countries.

Prime Minister Abiy And President Isaias will further be joined by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi today for a Tripartite Summit.

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi was also in Eritrea for talks with President Isaias Afewerki aimed at strengthening ties in the Horn of African region.

The three leaders are due to hold talks in Asmara on a “wide range of issues,” it was indicated.

Relations between Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea have continued to grow since PM Abiy assumed office of the in March 2018.

Since then, Abiy made peace with Eritrea to end years of conflict, a feat that earned him worldwide praise and contributed to his Nobel Peace Prize win in 2019.

It is to be recalled Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia have signed joint Declaration Agreement on Comprehensive Cooperation on September 06/2018 in Asmara.

Following the joint declaration agreement on comprehensive cooperation after President Isaias Afeworki, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somalian President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo held tripartite summit on the enhancement of regional ties of partnership in Asmara.