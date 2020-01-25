Ethiopia to Launch Five-year Open Defecation Free Campaign

Addis Ababa, January 25/2020 (ENA) Water Development Commission disclosed that it will launch open defecation free campaign to increase rural sanitation coverage and create ‘clean Ethiopia’ by 2024.



Water Development Commissioner, Beshah Mogase told ENA that the campaign will be conducted in rural parts of the country by mobilizing the public and involving prominent personalities, artists, politicians, and religious leaders.

The nation-wide campaign is estimated to cost about 50 billion Birr, the commissioner stated. The fund for the campaign is expected to be collected from the government and development partners.

The campaign needs huge resource, participation of stakeholders and the cooperation as well as serious engagement of the public, the commissioner stressed.

Beshah cited India as a model country which started the campaign against open defecation in 2014 and accomplished the mission in 2019.

According to him, Ethiopia can similarly realize this ambition before the set deadline by using its social capital and carrying out various movements.

Urgent measures need to be taken against open defecation, the commissioner said, noting that it causes serious health problems and pollutes.