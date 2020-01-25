Nation to Get New Dry Port Next Week

Addis Ababa, January 25/2020 (ENA) The Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise (ESLSE) announced that Wereta Dry Port will go operational next week.



In an exclusive interview with Ethiopian News Agency, ESLSE Logistics and Terminals Deputy CEO Ewnetu Taye said a total of 100 million USD has been expended to complete the first phase of the dry port that rests on 3 hectares.

“Soon we will have a new dry port in Wereta, which is very close to cities and towns located in north western Ethiopia, as the dry port will start giving services next week,” he added.

According to Ewnetu, the dry port will help to facilitate the import of goods to the north-west part of the country due to its proximity to Port Sudan.

“We believe that it reduces the time and cost of investors or businesses in the north-west part of the country, which is currently using Modjo or Kality dry ports that are not easily accessible to customers because of proximity,” the deputy CEO elaborated.

Upon completion, the dry port that rests on 25 hectares will have container terminals, offices, and garages, it was learned.

The construction of Wereta Dry Port will increase the number of dry ports in the country to eight.

Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise is also constructing a dry port in Dire-Dawa; and has completed a master plan for a dry port to be built in Mekelle, Tigray Regional State.