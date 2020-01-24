Ministry Issues Exploration Licences to 5 Companies

Ena January 24/2020 Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has issued exploration licences for five mining companies today.



The companies that signed three-year exploration agreements with the ministry are Aleta Land Coffee, Rose Ethiopia, Agodayo Metals and A One Marble and Granite.

They will explore to investigate gold, iron ore and limestone, it was learned.

Mines and Petroleum Minister Samuel Urqato and representatives of the companies signed the agreements.

Aleta Land Coffee and Rose Ethiopia private limited companies will undertake exploration activities in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Region, and Agodayo Metals and A One Marble and Granite companies in Amhara Region.

The companies have alloted about 45 million birr for the work and they are expected to create 57 jobs to citizens during exploration, it was learned.