Enterprise to Build Biggest Logistics Hub in Ethiopia with 150 Mn USD

ENA January 24/2020 The Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Enterprise has reportedly been working to make Modjo Dry Port the biggest logistics hub in the country by utilizing the 150 million USD support provided by the World Bank.



Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Enterprise Deputy CEO, Ewnetu Taye said the dry port will be fully transformed into a logistics hub in the coming five years.

He said the hub will have a capacity to store bulk cargos and containers that will be directly connected to Djibouti Port through the Ethio-Djibouti railway.

According to Ewnetu, import and export of goods, including coal, flowers and vegetables will be handled by the logistics hub.

The deputy CEO stated that the enterprise will build the hub on 300 hectares of land, expanding it ten fold from 30 hectares.

Modjo Dry Port and Terminal Director-General, Dereje Mideksa told ENA that the dry port has been hugely contributing to the import-export of the country as over 80 percent of multi- modal containers are served through it.

The dry port, which started serving 1,000 containers at a time 11 years ago, has the capacity to hold 16,000 containers.