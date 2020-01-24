Djibouti Chamber President Says Modjo Dry Port Very Attractive to Investors

Ena January 24/2020 The Modjo Dry Port located strategically along the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway line is very attractive for Djiboutian businesspersons planning to invest in Ethiopia, according to Djibouti Chamber of Commerce.



Djibouti Chamber of Commerce President Youssouf Moussa Dawaleh made the remark during his visit to Modjo Dry Port today.

Djiboutian investors can use the corridor for their import and export markets, he added.

Leader of the delegation, Youssouf Moussa stated that the visit aims at exploring cooperation areas between Ethiopian and Djiboutian business communities.

The president said a number of Djiboutian businesspersons are looking forward to investing in Ethiopia.

According to Youssouf Moussa, the dry ports in Ethiopia could also be used by other east African countries.

Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Enterprise Deputy CEO, Ewnetu Taye said on his part that cooperating with Djibouti Chamber of Commerce will help to attract investors.

Ethiopia and Djibouti are nations with a number of cooperations which help both countries to grow together, he stated.

In addition to Modjo Dry Port the Djibouti delegation has visited the Eastern Industrial Park.