Over 500 Media Outlets to Broadcast Chinese New Year Gala Live

ENA January 24/2020 More than 500 media outlets in over 170 countries and regions are going to broadcast the live of the 2020 Spring Festival Gala of Chinese New Year’s around the world.



The live program of the eve is going to be broadcasted after few hours by the international media outlets including in the U.S., UK and Japan, according to China Media Group (CMG)’s press release sent to ENA.

Gala viewers can interact through their television and mobile screens, an important feature of welcoming the Year of the Rat, the press release indicated.

The interactive activities will be different from previous years. For the first time, CMG will join hands with Kuaishou and hand out red envelopes totaling 1 billion yuan – the highest amount ever in the history of the Spring Festival Gala.

Gala viewers can interact through their television and mobile screens, an important feature of welcoming the Year of the Rat.

It was also said that many channels and new media platforms under CMG will broadcast the gala live by using adopting latest including 5G+8K technology to realize multi-camera shooting and produce an 8K gala.