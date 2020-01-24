Ethiopia, India Enjoy Strong Bond in Education, Health Cooperation

Ena January 24/2020 The bonds of Ethiopia and India have probably been the strongest, which is most visible in education and health cooperation, according to Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia.



In his remark at the India Republic Day, Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anurag Srivastava said India believed that the success must propel the growth of many.

“In this quest, our bonds with Ethiopia have probably been the strongest that is evident in our education and health cooperation,” he underscored.

Mentioning the India-Ethiopia Innovation and Technology Commercialization Program which was launched recently, the Ambassadornoted “in the last few months, our bilateral ties have witnessed vibrancy in other areas too.”

“The purpose of the program is to share technology and innovation for shared prosperity and, more tangible, to migrate at least 50 successful innovations in the areas like healthcare, agriculture, water and sanitation, and environment,” he pointed out.

Moreover, Ambassador Srivastava stated that the year 2020 will be an important milestone in India-Africa partnership.

Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mahlet Hailu said Ethiopia and India have long standing and excellent relations.

The multifaceted cooperation between the two countries has been expanded over the years, she stated.