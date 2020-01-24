Ethiopia Underpinning Reform to Create best Investment, Trade Destination

Addis Ababa, January 23/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia continues underpinning the ongoing sweeping reform to make the country best investment destination and trade hub in Africa, Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen revealed.



On the sideline of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland a panel discussion was held on Wednesday under the theme “Ethiopia in a path of Reform” to appraise the achievements of the reform.

Addressing the panel, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke reaffirmed that the ongoing comprehensive reform will be reinforced to create an image of trade and investment attractiveness for Ethiopia.

The Deputy Prime Minister also called for international anchor companies to invest in Ethiopia to exploit the untapped potential of the country.

Ethiopia has been improving its investment proclamation and executing various incentives to create a conducive investment environment for the global companies, he said.

The move reflected a growing realization that Ethiopia needed a more proactive approach to attracting foreign investors, Demeke added.