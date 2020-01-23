IOM Committed to Support Development of Migration Policy in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, January 23/2020 (ENA) International Organization for Migration is committed to conduct and support researches designed to guide and inform migration policy and practices in Ethiopia, Head of IOM Migration Management said.



Addressing a two-day stakeholders workshop on migration protection, IOM Ethiopia Migration Management Head Malambo Moonga said Ethiopian migrants are exposed to a wide range of protection risks owing to the largely irregular journeys.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support and strengthen research expertise within the organizations and institutions by providing technical advice to governments and institutions”, he added.

Enhancing research capacities, identifying best practices in activities related to migration, promoting and fostering strategic and technical partnerships in the area of migration research were also mentioned among the cooperation areas.

Without statistics and other data and research on migration, any attempt at evidence-based decision making are futile, Moonga stressed, adding that the evidence for policy making that originates from rigorous analysis and research on migration is the prime source for migration policy makers.

According to him, governments, civil society and development partners have today access to limited evidence on the way migration impacts migrants, their families and societies.

Illegal Labor Recruitment Control Team Leader at Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Zerihun Yeshitila said preparing and developing migration policy framework is underway, and such kind of dialogue is crucial to get inputs.

A technical committee which was established by the ministry to assess the experiences of other countries has started work, it was learned.

The team leader urged stakeholders to collaborate in realizing a well developed migration policy in Ethiopia.

More than 200,000 young Ethiopians reportedly cross the country’s borders every year in search of better opportunities, primarily for economic reasons.