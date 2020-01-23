PM Abiy Confers with Community Representatives of SNNPR

Addis Ababa, January 23/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held public consultation with more than two thousand community representatives drawn from various zones of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) at the Office of the Prime Minister today.



The Office of the Prime Minister revealed that Abiy discussed with the community representatives on ways of accelerating development in the region.

The public discussions also aimed at exploring shared resolution to recurrent challenges facing the SNNPR.

Accordingly, joint committee is expected to set up at the end of discussion, the office indicated.