Ethiopia Prioritizes Improve Logistics, Transport Services to Uplift Economy: Deputy PM

ENA January 23/2020 Ethiopia is vigorously improving its transport and logistics services in a in a bid to drive strong global economic relations, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said.



The Deputy Prime Minister participated a global meeting on logistics and transport service system on Tuesday in the sideline of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Addressing the meeting, he noted that the government of Ethiopia has been undertaking sweeping economic reform aimed at strengthening the active involvement of private sector and reinvigorating the economy.

He further pointed out that the government has prioritized on improving logistics and transportation among its various economic reforms.

Ethiopia is working to build sound infrastructures in a move to create strong and competitive economy ties at regional and continental level, he added.

Participants of the World Economic Forum commended Ethiopia’s efforts towards improving the logistic and transport services.

Among the measures that have been taken by the government include administrative reforms and service optimization on the top of a 2.5 billion, 750 kilometers railway connecting Addis Ababa with the port in Djibouti launched last year and should cut a three-day journey down to 12 hours.

A striving road building programme, flagship projects include a 200 kilometer expressway connecting Hawassa, home to the country’s largest industrial park, with the capital Addis Ababa is also among the improvement in the sector.

In related development, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke held discussion with Chairman and CEO of Emirate Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum on issue of logistics and transport services.