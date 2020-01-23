Deputy PM Demeke Meets UAE Minister of Economy

January 23/2020 Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen on Wednesday held talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Economy, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri in Davos, Switzerland.



During the meeting held in the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Kloster, the two sides discussed to further deepen the economic ties and cooperation between Ethiopia and UAE.

The Deputy Prime Minister Demeke noted that the existing economic relationship signifies the highest regional bilateral ties built up between Ethiopia and the UEA.

He added that Ethiopia will continue to reinforce its cooperation with UAE in all sectors.

UAE’s Minister of Economy, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, on his part said his country is working on creating enabling environment to further cementing economic cooperation with Ethiopia.