Agriculture Minister Attends Global Forum for Food, Agriculture

Ena January 22/2020 A delegation led by Agriculture Minister Oumer Hussien attended the 12th Berlin Agriculture Ministers Conference which brought together political decision-makers from all continents to discuss the key topic Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) 2020 in Berlin, Germany.



The minister highlighted some of the challenges faced by Africa in maximizing benefits from the agricultural sector.

The conference was organized by the German Ministry for Food and Agriculture that welcomed 71 agriculture ministers and representatives of twelve international organizations.

The conference is the world’s largest meeting of agriculture ministers and highlighted the political topic of Global Forum for Food and Agriculture.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the communique of the summit contains a Call for Collective Action to address global trade-related challenges by fostering trade for global food security, making food value chains inclusive, sustainable and safe, making trade work for agricultural development, and strengthening fair rules in agricultural trade.