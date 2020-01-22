Harar, Arta Ink to Enhance Sister-city Relations

ENA January 22/2020 The UESSCO inscribed city of Harar and the City of Arta of Djibouti agreed to further boost sister-city relations between the two cities, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The agreement was signed during the visit of Harari delegation led by the President of the Regional State, Ordin Bedri, to the City of Arta in Djibouti.

Following the signing ceremony, Ordin commended the peace and economic development being witnessed in the country and underscored the key role played by the strong diplomatic relations between the two countries.

It is important to invigorate the relationship in a way that reflects the common culture and their symbolic historical links, he added.

Hoping to further strengthen the ties, Ordin expressed the readiness of the UNESCO inscribed historical City of Harar to host the delegation which will come from Arta, he pointed out.

Governor of the Arta Region, Mohammed Sheho, on his part said Harar-Arta being the cities of peace and Harar’s center of academic excellence to Arta and Djibouti scholars would serve as a profound base for the growing people to people ties between the two countries.

He called for the importance of preserving common cultural heritage and transcends it to the youth in the move to realize sound economic integration.

He stressed the need to share experiences in sectors such as trade and agriculture.

It is to be recalled that the Arta administration has pledged a plot of land to Harar City that will be used for the construction of Harari Cultural Center.