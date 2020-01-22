PM Abiy Appoints Three Ministers

Ena January 22/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed three ministers to the job.

The new appointees are Getahun Mekuria for Ministry of Education, Abreham Belay for Ministry of Innovation and Technology and Melaku Alebel for Ministry of Trade and Industry, Office of the Prime Minister stated.

Getahun Mekuria, who has been serving as Minister of Innovation and Technology, in replacement of Tilaye Gete, while Abreham Belay was serving as Chief CEO of Ethiopian Electric Power, replaced Getahun.

Similarly, prior to being the Minister for Trade and Industry, Melaku Alebel served as head of Amhara Regional State Industry and Investment Bureau.