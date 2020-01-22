Finland Keen to Boost Investment in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, January 22/2020(ENA) Finland expressed its keenness to boost up investment in Ethiopia and create linkages among higher education institution of both countries.



Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mahlet Hailu, on Tuesday received and held discussions with Finish delegation led by Development State Minister, Elina Kalkku.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed on bilateral and multilateral common interests of Ethiopia and Finland.

On the occasion, Ambassador Mahlet hailed the long-standing diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Finland and expressed Ethiopia’s interest to further enhance bilateral ties with Finland.

Noting the current trade imbalance between the two countries, which is in favor of Finland, the Ambassador called on taking actions to scale up investment and trade ties taking Ethiopia’s homegrown economic reform as an opportunity for expansion of investment.

Finish Development State Minister, Elina Kalkku, on her part appreciated Ethiopia’s peace building and peace keeping activities in the region.

She also congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The State Minister said Finland is keen to boost up its investment in Ethiopia and working closely in innovation areas.

She also re-emphasized Finland’s strong interest in creating linkages among higher education institutions of the two countries and working on matters of Gender equality.

Ethiopia and Finland have been enjoying diplomatic relations since its establishment in 1959.