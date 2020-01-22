Deputy PM Demeke Arrives in Davos, Switzerland for World Economic Forum

Ena January 22/2020 Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, arrived in Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum, after concluding his attendance in the UK-Africa Investment Summit held in London.

During his stay in London, the Deputy Prime Minister held bilateral talks with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Prince Williams on the sideline of the summit.

The two sides have exchanged views on ways of cementing the multilateral relationship between Ethiopia and United Kingdom in multifaceted spheres.

Moreover, Demeke conferred with UK’s International Development Secretary, Alok Sharma, and Diageo Management Group.

The 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting is being underway from 21-24 January 2020, in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The annual meetings aim to engage world leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year.

The development of the meetings’ programme is driven by WEF’s mission- improving the state of the world.

Four global issues including climate and environmental challenges, transforming industries, driving the fourth industrial revolution as well as adapting to the demographic, social, and technological trends and reshaping education are clearly stand out as urgent and important on the agenda at the annual meeting in Davos.