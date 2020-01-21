President Sahlework Receives Canadian Delegation

Ena January 21/2020 President Sahlework Zewdie conferred with Canadian delegation led by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Oliphant, at the National Palace today.

The president discussed with the delegation on bilateral matters and the visit of Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, to Ethiopia this year.

The delegation expressed the desire of the Government of Canada to cooperate with Ethiopia in wide range of areas including trade, security, gender issues, and development.

Since Ethiopia and Canada established their diplomatic relations in 1965, the two countries share common goals based on development partnership.