Minister Holds Talks with GERD Contractors

Ena January 21/2020 Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Shileshi Bekele on Tuesday held talks with contractors working on the flagship project of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In the discussion, the contractors reported the dam’s operational status, particularly on an “integrated work schedule”, it was indicated.

Following the discussion, the minister set direction for the contractors on their continuing activities.

It is to be recalled that Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt held talks from January 13-15, 2020 in Washington D.C. to resolve differences on GERD filling and operations.

The ministers set to meet again in Washington on January 28-29 with the objective of reaching a final deal on the filing and operation of the dam.

Subsequent to Washington meeting, the technical committee on GERD presented last Saturday its report to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.