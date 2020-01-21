AU’s 39th Ordinary Session of the PRC Meeting Kicks Off

Ena January 21/2020 The 39th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) meeting kicks off today in Addis Ababa under the theme “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”.



The PRC will discuss on draft reports and prepare the agenda of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council scheduled to take place in February 6 and 7, 2020.

The PRC meeting will bring together the Ambassadors of the African Union Member States, as well as AU officials.

The 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) will take place from 9 to 10 February 2020.

During the summit, Egypt who served as the AUC Chair will handover to South Africa.