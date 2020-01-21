Ethiopia, UK Agree to Heighten Relations

Ena January 21/2020 Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to heighten the multilateral relationship between Ethiopia and UK in to a higher level.



The two leaders held discussions on the sideline event of the UK-African investment forum being held in London.

According to the office of the Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke also discussed with Prince William in a reception at Buckingham Palace for the summit attendees.

On the occasion, Demeke invited Prince William to visit Ethiopia and the Prince expressed his interest to visit the country.

Moreover, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke met with UK’s International Development Secretary, Alok Sharma, and Diegeo Management Group on Monday.

Demeke, leading a high level Ethiopian delegation, is in London participating in the UK-Africa Investment Summit.