Muferihat Kamil Confers with UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister

Addis Ababa January 20/2020 Minister of Peace, Muferihat Kamil and UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on Sunday to boost bilateral cooperation.



The two sides discussed in Abu Dhabi on ways of heightening cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially in the policing field.

A number of senior police officers and the accompanying delegation of the Ethiopian minister attended the meeting.

talks on Sunday to boost bilateral cooperation.



The two sides discussed in Abu Dhabi on ways of heightening cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially in the policing field.

A number of senior police officers and the accompanying delegation of the Ethiopian minister attended the meeting.