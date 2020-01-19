President Sahlework, Eritrean Delegation in Gondar to Attend Timket

ENA, January 19/2020 President Sahlework Zewdie and Eritrean Ambassador to Ethiopia Semere Riesom, today arrived in Gondar city, Amhara Regional State, heading delegations to celebrate Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket).

Addis Ababa City Mayor, Takele Uma, First Lady Zinash Tayachew and Tourism and Culture Minister, Hirut Kassaw are among the top dignitaries led by the president to attend Timket celebration in Gondar.

On Sunday millions including foreign tourists colorfully celebrated Ketera, the eve of Ethiopian Epiphany or Timket in the city of Gondar city.

Timiket procession is attended by chanting and dancing crowds in dazzling white traditional dress accompanied by multihued church services.