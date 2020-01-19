Ethiopia Promotes 65 Military Officers

ENA,January 19/2020 Ethiopian government on Saturday promoted 65 officers in the army, including 5 women, in the Ethiopian defense force to rank of military generals.



President Sahlework Zewdie awarded the military rank pins to the officers designated by Prime Minister.

Six military officers are elevated to Lieutenant Generals position, 19 officers to Major General and 40 officers to Brigadier General ranks.

The appointment was granted based on the performance of the military officers, according to the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Armed Forces.